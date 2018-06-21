UAE entrepreneurs are interested in investments in Armenia, UAE Ambassador to Armenia Jassim Mohammed Al Qasim told reporters on Thursday.

According to him, entrepreneurs are attracted by stability and economic growth of the country.

They are interested in the existing potential, particularly in the energy sector when it comes both to the direct investments, and cooperation with other companies, as well as tourism, said the Ambassador, and cited the example of Carrefour Group as a result of investments in trade.

According to him, figures indicate the development of economic relations. Unlike 2016 when the trade turnover between the countries was $119 million, it reached $ 240 million last year.

According to him, tourist flows from the UAE to Armenia also increased significantly. In 2013, only 403 tourists visited Armenia, while last year the overall number was 8,347. This is also explained by the number of direct flights, he said, adding that to date, 18 direct flights are operated per week.