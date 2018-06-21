Turkey’s authorities banned German lawmaker Andrej Hunko from entering the country before he had to fly to Ankara as an international observer in the elections.
Hunko has been an observer of previous elections in Turkey, including last year's constitutional referendum, AP reported.
Turkey's ambassador to the OSCE informed of the decision as he was about to take off for Ankara on Thursday.
It is reported, that during the previous observation missions, Hunko criticized the conditions in which that vote was held, and was accused by the government of sympathizing with the PKK, which Hunko denies.