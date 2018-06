An ethnic Armenian was killed in a horrific car accident in Moscow that claimed the lives of four people.

Gari Melkonyan, 21, was killed as five cars collided on Wednesday night on Kutuzov avenue, a major avenue in Moscow. Mercedes jumped into the oncoming lane and crashed into the van. Both drivers were killed.

Mercedes caught fire, Melkonyan and owner of the car Rahmatullah Gadjiyev were burnt alive, TASS reported.