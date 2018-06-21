The amount of €160 million that EU embarked for Armenia for the coming period is a significant amount, EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said during a press conference on Thursday.

“We discussed that today with a certain satisfaction - I think - on both sides. We have an intense agenda and this agenda needs the adequate financial resources to be allocate to support the work that is under way and that we expect to continue,” Mogherini said.

However, EU foreign policy chief noted that they had presented a deep Commission proposal for the next Multiannual Financial Framework “where we allocate more resources overall for our external action with the priority on our Neighbourhood and this includes definitely our Eastern partners”.

“I would expect that the financial focus the European Union will have will not only be kept but also increased in the future. It is my hope and expectation, then future decisions will be in future hands,” she added.