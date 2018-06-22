Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering visiting Iran in July following the latest developments over Iranian deal, Kyodo news agency reported.
It will be the first visit to Iran by a Japanese prime minister since 1978. The Prime Minister is going to visit Iran as a part of Abe's trip to Europe and the Middle East slated for mid-July.
Tokyo is reportedly going to strengthen ties with Iran as a major supplier of oil and natural gas. Abe is also going to visit Saudi Arabia and Egypt to confirm close relations with Arab countries.