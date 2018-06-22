The procedure and the list of documents needed for being nominated a candidate for Constitutional Court (CC) judge have been posted on the official website of the President of Armenia.
Accordingly, the respective candidates can submit to the presidential staff the documents certifying the requirements asked from the candidates for a CC judge by no later than June 29 at 6pm.
The National Assembly had not approved previous candidates Emil Babayan and Yelizaveta Danielyan, who were nominated for the two vacant seats as CC judges. Babayan had been nominated by the President, whereas Danielyan—by the General Assembly of Judges.