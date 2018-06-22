Taliban militants abducted on Friday 33 employees of a road construction company in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, while four more were killed in clashes, 1TV reported referring to the representative of the Governor of Province, Dawood Ahmadi.

According to the source, the Taliban abducted 20 employees of the security service firm and 13 people from the engineering staff.

At least four employees were killed, and one injured as the result of the clashes.

During the attack, the Taliban also destroyed about 125 vehicles of the company.