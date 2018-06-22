Britain is on the course for "disorderly Brexit,” says the director general of the Federation of German Industries, Joachim Lang.
According to him, there is a danger that Brussels and London will be empty-handed in March next year, when the process of Britain's withdrawal from the EU should be completed.
“Two years after the referendum, the United Kingdom is heading unchecked for a disorderly Brexit,” AP reported quoting Lang.
According to him, London must agree that only the Customs Union and the internal market of the EU will allow it to solve the key issue of the Irish border.
“The British government is still playing for time. This strategy leads to disaster. A clear course correction is necessary,” Lang said.