The U.S. President Donald Trump explained the defiant writing on the back of Melania’s jacket.
“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted.
