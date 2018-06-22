The status and security of Nagorno-Karabakh are top priorities of Armenia, said Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

His remarks came at the 10th Informal Dialogue of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Eastern Partnership Countries, the Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reported.

Mnatsakanyan confirmed Armenia's commitment to the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict within OSCE Minsk Group.

According to him, the environment conducive to peace is crucial for enhancing the effectiveness of the negotiation process and should be given a prominence.

Escalation along the Line of Contact between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan and along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, war mongering and the hate rhetoric, denial of genuine people to people contacts should be firmly rejected, the minister noted.

According to him, both EU member states and the Eastern Partnership should refrain from actions contributing to the arms race in the region and tolerating actions, which undermine the peace process or challenge the agreed format of negotiations.