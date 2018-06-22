The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has issued a message of congratulations to Mamuka Bakhtadze on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Georgia.

“Our [two] peoples have always been intertwined with strong and versatile friendly and fraternal threads,” the message reads, in particular. “There is great potential in Armenian-Georgian relations. I am convinced that the mutually beneficial cooperation existing between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia will continue to develop and strengthen during your tenure.

“I delightfully invite you to Armenia. I am convinced that this visit will give a new impetus to our countries’ collaboration in various domains of mutual interest.”