YEREVAN. – Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan attended the 115th plenary session of the the Venice Commission on Friday, Armenian Justice Ministry press service reported.
During his visit to Venice, Zeynalyan met the Chair of the Venice Commission, Gianni Buquicchio.
The sides highlighted the existing potential for the further development of bilateral relations.
After speaking at the 115th planet session of the Venice Commission, Zeynalyan confirmed Armenia’s readiness to work with Venice Commission effectively.
Gianni Buquicchio, in his turn, noted that it is important to organize transparent elections in accordance with the principles of the Venice Commission, discussing all the proposals of the interested parties for reaching consensus as well as to have enough time to participate in elections after the direct adoption of the new Electoral Code.