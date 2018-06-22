Arakel Movsisyan, an ex-MP from the National Assembly faction of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, has been released.

After a search Thursday at his house in the abovementioned village, Movsisyan was detained and taken to the National Security Service. The law enforcement officers were looking for weapons and ammunition in his home.

Talking to reporters, Arakelyan said the law enforcers were acting according to the law.

Armenia was invited to the NATO summit in July, RIA Novosti reported referring to NATO’s official.

According to him, Armenia was invited together with other states, that contribute to the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

The same goes for Armenia, said the official adding that all countries should confirm their presence.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is participating in the informal ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership member countries, in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk.

Spokespersonn for the Armenian Foreign Ministry posted a respective photograph on his Twitter account, and which shows Mnatsakanyan interacting also with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov.

A delegation from Armenia headed by National Assembly's Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov, participated in the Fifty-First General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

The PABSEC chairmanship-in-office was transferred from Albania to Armenia.The respective symbolic gavel was handed to the head of the Armenian delegation.

The U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an opportunity to meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton will visit Moscow to discuss the meeting.

The Kremlin is not ready to provide the specific date for the meeting, said the spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

US senators have launched a new effort to block the transfer of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to Turkey.

Just minutes after Turkey was scheduled to receive its first jets, a bipartisan group of lawmakers added an amendment to the Senate’s appropriation bill that would prohibit the transfer of F-35 aircraft to Turkey, unless the secretary of state certifies that Turkey will not purchase the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.