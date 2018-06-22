President of the United States Donald Trump decided to extend sanctions against North Korea for another year, White House reported.
“The existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula; the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea that destabilize the Korean Peninsula …. continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” the message to the Congress reads.
The sanctions expire on June 26 this year.