YEREVAN. – Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) disclosed the details of the search in the house of ex-MP from the Republican Party of Armenia Arakel Mosvsisyan.
The statement released by NSS says they received information about illegal weapons and ammunition kept on the territory of Movsisyan’s house.
In connection with the activities of law enforcement agencies, Arakel Movsisyan, transported the firearms and ammunition elsewhere with an intention to hide them. Based on the received information, NSS initiated a criminal case.
On June 21 the searches were conducted in the house of Arakel Movsisyan, as well as in places where it was possible to organize the delivery and storage of weapons and ammunition. As a result of the searches, registered weapons and ammunition along with the documents were discovered.
Arakel Movsisyan was taken to the Investigation Department of the National Security Service on June 21, where he was provided with irrefutable information about his participation in the illegal circulation of arms.
NSS said they explained that he would be exempt from liability if he voluntarily surrenders the firearms and ammunition.
As a result of explanatory work, he expressed readiness to voluntarily surrender firearms and ammunition illegally acquired during the Karabakh war.
On the same day, at about 11 pm, Arakel Movsisyan took out weapons and ammunition from two different shelters located in a desert area, near the village of Aygek. In particular, he provided two AKM rifles, one of which had a grenade launcher, one machine gun, one combined Belka-type rifle, 3 hunting rifles, and 162 cartridges of different caliber.
Arakel Movsisyan was released, an investigation continues.