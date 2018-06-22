The Armenian National Committee of America has sent a letter to heads of armed services committees of the Senate and Congress in connection with media reports alleging that Azerbaijan will showcase US-made Bell 412 helicopters during the June 26 military parade.
ANCA asked for a definitive explanation of any and all statutory restrictions, Executive Branch prohibitions, and other policies and practices regarding the direct or third-party sale or transfer of military or potentially dual-use U.S. equipment or technology to Azerbaijan.
The letter also requests for “a listing of all past and pending direct or third-party sales or transfers of military or potentially dual-use U.S. equipment or technology to Azerbaijan, including descriptions of equipment, relevant dates, costs, and other relevant details.”