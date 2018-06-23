Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Vladimir Putin and he himself are the most experienced politicians in the UN General Assembly.
“Speaking about experience, there are two most experienced politicians in the UN General Assembly – I cannot think of anyone else – first one is me and the other one is Putin,” he told TRT World.
Erdogan noted cooperation between Turkey and Russia on the Syrian issue. He said special relations with Putin and contacts between the foreign ministries helped reach progress in this area, in particular on organization of the talks in Sochi last year.