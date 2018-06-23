The U.S announced the suspension of the part of its joint military drills with South Korea for the implementation of the agreements reached during the US-North Korean summit in Singapore, The Independent reported.

Defense Secretary James Mattis suspended the exercises "to support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit, and in coordination with our Republic of Korea ally,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said on Friday.

“This includes suspending Freedom Guardian along with two Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises scheduled to occur in the next three months,” White added.

According to her, this step was taken to support the upcoming diplomatic talks under the U.S. Secretary General Pompeo.

White said that further decisions would depend upon North Korea “continuing to have productive negotiations in good faith.”