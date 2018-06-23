Lebanese police women were dressed in mini shorts to attract tourists, Carbonated.TV reported.
Young policewomen of the Lebanese town of Brummana were dressed in black mini-shorts, a T-shirt and red berets. The mayor of the city decided to take this step to attract tourists and improve the countries’ image.
Ninety-nine percent of tourists in the Mediterranean region wear shorts, explained Mayor Pierre Achkar adding: “We’ve been told Lebanon has a negative image in the West, which isn't encouraging tourists to visit. So this was our move to prove this image wrong.”