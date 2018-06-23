YEREVAN. – Police have received an alert about an armed assault on Yerevan-Goris highway in Armenia.

An armed man wearing a mask knocked on the door of the fueling station in Syunik Province at about 3:30-4:00 a.m. on Friday.

An unknown man pointed a gun right at 35-year-old Armenian, demanding money, shmashyan.com reported.

Mugger pistol-whipped and kicked the man. The latter resisted the attack, while the criminal fired several shots and fled the scene.

Police officers and investigators discovered one casing and a hat belonging to the criminal.

The investigation is underway. The injured was hospitalized.

According to the source, the armed man was speaking Russian.