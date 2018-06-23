STEPANAKERT. – Command and staff military exercises were held in Karabakh from June 18 to 22.
Commander of the Karabakh Defense Army, General Lieutenant Levon Mnatsakanyan followed the drills. Moreover, he not only supervised the actions of the command staff, but also visited the firing positions and inspected the compliance with the requirements on the ground.
The operation at Tigranaket training ground started in the conditions of an unexpected attack by the conditional opponent. The forces managed to stop the advancement of the enemy, to carry out a defensive battle, to go into a counterattack in order to restore the lost position and take a more favorable position.
The conditional adversary used aviation, missiles and other weapons. Reconnaissance groups were also acting. In order to suppress them, the army used a number of modern weapons and technical equipment.