Several people were killed in a blast at a rally in support of the new Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, Reuters reported.
According to witnesses, the grenade was thrown to the stage where the prime minister was in.
The Prime Minister described the incident as “an unsuccessful attempt by forces who do not want to see Ethiopia united.”
Abiyev Ahmed was elected Prime Minister in April and held a number of political and economic reforms in the country as well as agreed with the Saudi authorities on the release of about a thousand Ethiopian prisoners.