Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent a congratulatory messages to President Armen Sarkissian on his 65th anniversary.
Vladimir Putin congratulated Armen Sarkissian appreciating his efforts in strengthening friendly relations between the countries, and highlighted the importance of further development of mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian space.
Congratulating the Armenian President, Kazakh President, in turn, expressed confidence that the relations between the countries based on mutually beneficial partnership and cooperation will continue to develop in the interest of two friendly peoples.
Belarusian President congratulated Armen Sarkissian, adding that “Belarus-Armenia cooperation will be further strengthened due to the vigilance and mutual understanding between the countries.”