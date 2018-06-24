Snap presidential and parliamentary elections are underway Sunday in Turkey.
Six candidates are running for president. But the top contenders are incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate, Muharrem İnce.
Even though eleven political parties are running for parliament, solely four of them have a real chance to win parliamentary seats.
Four Armenians are running for the legislature, and Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan, has the best chance to be reelected. The next likely Armenian to win a parliamentary seat is ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) serving MP Markar Esayan.