US President Donald Trump said the implementation of the arrangement on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and which was made during his summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was already starting, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
Speaking in Las Vegas at a meeting with representatives of American companies, Trump said the aforesaid process was already starting, and they were conducting further talks with North Korea.
In his words, the important thing is that there no longer are North Korean missiles flying over Japan, and nuclear tests.
“More importantly, I have a very good relationship [with Kim Jong Un], we have good chemistry, we get along great,” the US president added. “He is a smart, hard working, a great negotiator. He sees a great future for North Korea.”