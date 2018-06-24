Up to 10,000 police officers will be drafted in to protect Donald Trump from mass protests and the threat of a terror attack when the US President visits Britain next month, according to The Mail on Sunday.
In addition, 40 police cars and motorbike outriders have been demanded whenever Trump travels by road, to shield him from assassination attempts.
On July 13, the US President will hold talks with Theresa May at the Prime Minister’s country retreat, Chequers, before meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.