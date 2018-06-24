President Donald Trump criticized the high cost of US’ joint military exercises with South Korea, reported Deutsche Welle (DW).
Speaking to the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), Trump said he called these exercises as “military games” and that he was against them for already one and a half years.
The US President added that these military drills with South Korea were very provocative and the US was spending tens and hundreds of millions of dollars on them, but which in no way were being compensated—including by Seoul.
And when asked whether he trusts North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said, “Yes, I think that I’ve had a very good relationship, we have a good chemistry together. You know what that means; that happens sometimes, and sometimes it doesn’t.”
Also, the US President expressed a belief that Kim was “looking to do something for his country, maybe for his family, for himself.”