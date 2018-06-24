Rescuers have found the dead body of a 74-year-old person in an apartment in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) informed about the abovementioned.
The MES 911 emergency hotline received a call, on Sunday at 11:02am, according to which the resident of an apartment of a building in downtown Yerevan was not responding to the knocks on the door and to the telephone calls, and rescuers were needed.
The rescuers who were dispatched to the scene opened the door of the apartment and found the dead body of the apartment’s resident—who was born in 1944—on the living room sofa.