The Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union (YVU) of Armenia is convening a special board meeting at its headquarters in capital city Yerevan.
The session is closed to the media.
But it is known that the matter of organizing an YVU special congress is on the agenda of this meeting, during which the date of this congress is also expected to be decided.
After the recent joint meeting between the YVU Board members and the Karabakh War veterans, it was announced that the board was instructed to terminate—within a short period of time—National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan’s powers as Chairman of the YVU Board. Also, it was decided to suspend the financial and economic activities of the YVU, until its special congress.
Grigoryan heads the YVU, which was founded in 1993, for the past 19 years.
After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS), General Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.
Subsequently, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at Grigoryan’s mansion in Armenia and in several other areas belonging to him.
Manvel Grigoryan on Tuesday was stripped of his parliamentary immunity and was arrested for two months. He now faces criminal charges of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition, and embezzlement.
A person from Grigoryan’s close circle also is placed under arrest in connection with this criminal case.