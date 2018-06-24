Numerous cases of electoral fraud are recorded during Sunday’s ongoing presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey.
As case in point, unidentified persons had beaten the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) proxy at an election precinct in Urfa Province and left the precinct, according to Cumhuriyet newspaper.
Separately, proxies of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) had taken the place of the opposition’s proxy.
Based on a report, police stopped a car in Urfa, and in which they found four sacks of sealed ballots that were voted for the AKP, and which were to be stuffed in the ballot boxes.
In the primarily Kurdish-populated southeastern provinces of Turkey, the elections are held under the oversight of the military, thus using psychological pressure on voters.
There are no ballot boxes at all in many villages which support the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP). And the residents of these villages were told to walk ten—and even more—kilometers to vote, in an attempt to reduce the number of ballots cast for HDP.
As reported earlier, six candidates are running for president. But the top contenders are incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and CHP candidate Muharrem İnce.
And even though eleven political parties are running for parliament, solely four of them have a real chance to win parliamentary seats.
Four Armenians are running for the legislature, and Istanbul Armenian MP and HDP Vice-Chairman Garo Paylan, has the best chance to be reelected. The next likely Armenian to win a parliamentary seat in Turkey is AKP’s serving MP, Markar Esayan.