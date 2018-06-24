YEREVAN. – At Sunday’s special board meeting of the Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union (YVU) of Armenia, it was decided to take away National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan’s powers as Chairman of the YVU Board.
Union vice-chairman Hamlet Hayrapetyan informed about the above-said to reporters, after the closed session.
In addition, he publicized the statement that was adopted at this meeting and according to which, the YVU Board, also, strictly condemns any unacceptable act in the country, and it instructed the YVU members to set up an initiative group in order to hold a board meeting to convene a YVU congress.
Hayrapetyan said considering today’s reality in Armenia, it was decided to elect a new YVU board and to revamp this organization.
“We [YVU] have always stood with the authorities,” he added. “We will stand with the authorities of the country, at the defensive positions of the country, in this changed reality too.”
After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS), General Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.
Later, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at Grigoryan’s mansion in Armenia and in several other places belonging to him.
Manvel Grigoryan on Tuesday was stripped of his parliamentary immunity and was arrested for two months. He now faces criminal charges of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition, and embezzlement.
A person from Grigoryan’s close circle also is placed under arrest in connection with this criminal case.