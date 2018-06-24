Sunday’s parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey were blood-spattered.

At an election precinct in Erzurum Province, the MP candidate from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) had started an argument with the chairman of the regional office and several other members of the opposition Good Party, reported Cumhuriyet newspaper.

But the argument became more heated, whereupon the AKP members fired shots at the said opposition party official and his supporters.

The Good Party official and two fellow party members were killed on the spot, while three others were injured and rushed to hospital.

Numerous cases of electoral fraud were recorded during Sunday’s voting in Turkey.

As reported earlier, six candidates are running for president. But the top contenders are incumbent President and AKP Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate Muharrem İnce.

And even though eleven political parties are running for parliament, solely four of them have a real chance to win parliamentary seats.

Four Armenians are running for the legislature, and Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan, has the best chance to be reelected. The next likely Armenian to win a parliamentary seat in Turkey is ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) serving MP, Markar Esayan.