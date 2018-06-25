News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 25
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Show news feed
Seul to hold talks with Pyongyang
Seul to hold talks with Pyongyang
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The representatives of Seoul and Pyongyang will hold talks on restoring transport communication between the countries and forestry cooperation, said the South Korean Ministry of Unification.

Meetings on transport issues are reportedly slated for June 26 and 28 in the demilitarized zone, while forestry talks are scheduled for July 4, RT reported.

Both North Korean and South Korean delegations will be headed by officials at the level of deputy heads of the relevant ministries.

According to the statement, these meetings will build the foundation for long-term development of relations between the South and the North Koreas.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US suspends part of its military drills with South Korea
“This includes suspending Freedom Guardian…
Pyongyang, Seoul agree to hold talks on resuming reunions of families
the meeting will take place at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort…
 Kim Jong Un promises to maintain peace, stability
"I will guide all WPK members and the DPRK people to earnestly implement…
 Japan MFA: US puts forward 47-point list of demands to Pyongyang
In this regard, a list of 74 demands was submitted to North Korea...
 Pompeo appreciates China’s help for US-Korean summit
There was still a lot of work to do on North Korea issues…
Pompeo: No sanctions relief for North Korea until full denuclearization
The alliance between the US, South Korea and Japan remained “ironclad”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news