Seul to hold talks with Pyongyang

The representatives of Seoul and Pyongyang will hold talks on restoring transport communication between the countries and forestry cooperation, said the South Korean Ministry of Unification.

Meetings on transport issues are reportedly slated for June 26 and 28 in the demilitarized zone, while forestry talks are scheduled for July 4, RT reported.

Both North Korean and South Korean delegations will be headed by officials at the level of deputy heads of the relevant ministries.

According to the statement, these meetings will build the foundation for long-term development of relations between the South and the North Koreas.