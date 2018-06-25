World-renowned American Armenian musician Serj Tankian posted on his Instagram account the photo from the cover of the Time magazine, and which depicts US President Donald Trump looking down at a crying child.
“Sometimes a picture says it all,” Tankian also commented regarding this photo. “The USA is in a state of utter regression. Time for an Armenia style peaceful revolution no?”
On the aforesaid cover of the Time magazine, Trump looks at a little girl from Honduras, and whom the US migration services had taken away from her mother while illegally crossing the border with Mexico.
Last week the US President signed an executive order, pursuant to which it was instructed to no longer separate from each other, but rather to arrest together the members of families who illegally enter the US.