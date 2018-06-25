STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday received chairman Raffi Hamparian of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

They discussed domestic and foreign policy as well as Artsakh-Diaspora ties, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Sahakyan acknowledged the Armenian National Committee’s role in resolving pan-Armenian matters, and expressed his gratitude for its continued assistance to Artsakh.