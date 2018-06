Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on appointing members to the Digital Armenia Foundation Board of Trustees and confirming its individual makeup.

Accordingly, PM’s adviser Vahe Hovhannisyan as well as Central Bank of Armenia Deputy Chairman Vakhtang Abrahamyan have been appointed members to the board of trustees of the said foundation.

Also as per this decision, PM Pashinyan will be the Chairman of the Digital Armenia Foundation Board of Trustees.