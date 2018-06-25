Russia State Duma speaker urges to prevent worsening of situation in Karabakh

Chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, stated the need to prevent exacerbation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“The problems of Nagorno-Karabakh cannot but worry us [Russia]; you know that Russia is for the pacific settlement of this conflict,” Volodin said at his talk with speaker Ogtay Asadov of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. “All those who are in favor of straining the relations, all those who don’t listen to the people’s words and wishes, certainly go along the road of tension; [but] we have to do everything to prevent this road. Azerbaijan has always held a right and constructive position [regarding the Karabakh conflict].”