Armenia delegation to PACE: EPP Group head’s election postponed until fall session

Election of the head of the European People’s Party (EPP) Group at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has been postponed until the fall session of PACE.

National Assembly Vice Chairperson Arpine Hovhannisyan, who heads Armenia’s delegation to PACE, informed about the aforesaid on Facebook.

“The reason [for this postponement] is the climate and disagreements existing in the group, over the past two years,” Hovhannisyan wrote, in particular. “[But] this postponement will enable to more calmly prepare for the elections and to restore the unity of the group.

“The [last] meeting of the bureau of the group was more constructive than ever; it gives hope that the EPP will be able to clear the sting of corruption wrapped on its neck by Azerbaijan, destroy the wall of intolerance, eliminate the dividing lines, and become united, influential—as it was before.”