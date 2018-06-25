News
Trump complains to aids on his migrants decree
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The U.S. President Donald Trump complained to his aids that he could not create a comprehensive decree to solve the migration problem, the New York Times

According to the source, aides have had to explain to the president why a comprehensive immigration overhaul is “beyond the reach of his executive powers.”

“Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit,” Trump tweeted.

The president groused that he should not have signed the order undoing separations, the source noted.
