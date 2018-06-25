Liliane Maury-Pasquier elected PACE new president

Swiss parliamentarian Liliane Maury-Pasquier has been elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), PACE press service reported.

Liliane Maury-Pasquier has been the only candidate for the post of the President.

The former head of the Assembly, Michele Nicoletti, resigned because he was not re-elected in Italy.

Last year, Pedro Agramunt announced his resignation as President. Before the election of the new head, the acting President was Roger Gale. In the second half of the October session, Stella Kyriakides was elected the President, however, in January Michele Nicoletti replaced her.