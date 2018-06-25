China blocks HBO after John Oliver’s mockery of Xi Jinping

The HBO website was blocked in China after comparisons of Chinese President Xi Jinping with the cartoon bear by the comedian John Oliver, South China Morning Post reported.
During the show aired next week, Oliver compared Xi Jinping with Winnie the Pooh. The host also discussed the censorship in Beijing and the U.S. President Donald Trump’s views on Beijing statements.
The Chinese authorities blocked HBO’s website in China and Oliver’s publications from Weibo and other websites.
In July 2017, Weibo and WeChat removed all the reports mentioning Winnie the Pooh. In 2013 after Xi Jinping’s meeting with the former US President Barack Obama, social networks users began comparing Xi Jinping with the bear from Disney cartoons.
A bear, however hard he tries, Falls foul of Chinese censors' eyes https://t.co/ToOCHHZT7I pic.twitter.com/8H9ITqIc1M— Financial Times (@FT) 16 июля 2017 г.