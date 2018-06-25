Karabakh police make new discovery

The Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Police have released footage with respect to discovering empty containers—with the label, “Not for sale. SOLDIER’s share” and some other labels—in Askeran town.
Along the lines of the ongoing investigation into the criminal case on large-scale embezzlement, it was found out that the Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union administrative staff had plundered—in order to embezzle—the food products, food, and cigarettes that were sent as assistance during the four-day war in April 2016, and had kept them in a company warehouse in Askeran.
The investigation is still in progress.