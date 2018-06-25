Armenia delegation to PACE: Intense discussion held at Euronest Parliamentary Assembly

Delegations of the Eastern Partnership countries have expressed their readiness to support the resolution on accelerating—as much as possible—the ratification of the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly, Armen Ashotyan, who is the person behind the said resolution, wrote about the aforementioned on Facebook.

“The works of the EURONEST Parliamentary Assembly have started in Brussels,” he wrote, in particular. “An intense working discussion took place this morning, with the participation of delegations from the Eastern Partnership countries.

“The delegations from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova discussed the reports on the political, economic, social, and energy domains.

“The European People’s Party faction also has expressed its support for that resolution.

“The parliamentary delegation of Armenia continues to work together, and with the full potential.”