Armenia PM chairs Security Council session

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday chaired a meeting of the Security Council.

First, Pashinyan said this was the Security Council’s first meeting ever since the formation of a new government in the country, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The Security Council defines the main directions of the policy of the defense sector [of Armenia],” the PM added, in particular.

Subsequently, the discussants conferred on the development plan and armament of the armed forces, the state-run program on the development of the military equipment of the army, and the avenues for increasing the efficiency of the combat duty of the armed forces of Armenia.