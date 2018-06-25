News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 25
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Show news feed
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.34/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 561.83 (up by AMD 0.03), that of one British pound totaled AMD 638.52 (down by AMD 2.31), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.67 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 254.71, AMD 19,681.46 and AMD 13,445.08, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy PM presents UK ambassador new Armenia government’s priorities
The interlocutors agreed to uncover matters of mutual interest…
 Dollar gains ground in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went down in the country…
 10 Reasons to Start a Business in Belarus From Vahan Kerobyan (PHOTOS)
it is a gem if you want to expand in Europe...
 Armenia parliament passes bill on additions to funded pensions’ law
The PM had stated—with respect to this proposed law—that they had passed the point of no return…
 Dollar continues losing ground in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 France 24: Corruption has damaged Armenia's environment
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news