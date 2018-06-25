Diana Ghazaryan appointed head of Microsoft Armenia office

YEREVAN. – Diana Ghazaryan has been appointed the new Head of the Microsoft Representative Office in Armenia. She is replacing Liana Korkotyan, who successfully led the company's Armenian office for the past two and a half years.

Diana Ghazaryan has 20 years of experience working in government, private, and international donor funding organizations. Before coming to Microsoft, she served as the Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham), the leading business association in the country with over 120 partner organizations.

Prior to AmCham, for 10 years Diana had worked in different positions in the Armenian representative office of Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., one of the leading consulting agencies in the world. While managing the office operations, she led project teams on US Government-funded projects as well as business development in the country and region. Throughout her career, she conducted a wide range of socio-economic studies, including a global benchmarking and best practice research in IT sector development.

Diana graduated from the Yerevan State University with a bachelor's and master's degree in Economics, got her MBA diploma from the Central European University (in Hungary), and obtained a Project Management Professional certificate from the Project Management Institute (PMI).

“I am proud of an opportunity to hold a senior position in a global innovative company, to be part of a team of professionals who establish clear goals and find the means to achieve them,” remarks Diana Ghazaryan.

Ms. Ghazaryan will officially assume the office starting on July 1, 2018. The same day, Liana Korkotyan, who remains with the company, will take up the position of Marketing & Operations Lead at Microsoft CIS.