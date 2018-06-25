NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 25.06.2018

Former mayor of Vagharshapat Karen Grigoryan has been included in the criminal case involving his father, as a defendant

Charges have been brought against Karen Grigoryan that he, together with his father – MP and General Manvel Grigoryan – and several other persons, had appropriated large amount of property that was entrusted to them.

It was later revealed that a decision on detention of Manvel Grigoryan's wife Nazik Amiryan has been made.

The Karabakh Defense Army reported about Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ infiltration attempt made in the direction of one of the combat positions on June 17.

However, the advanced units of the Defense Army timely noticed the advance of Azerbaijani special forces and threw them back to their initial positions.

During the week, movement of the adversary’s weapons and military equipment was also observed in various sections of the front line.

For the first time in Australian Federal Parliamentary history, a Motion recognising the Armenian Genocide through Australia’s first major international humanitarian relief effort for survivors of the Genocide, was accepted for debate by the bipartisan Selection Committee of the House of Representatives.

All six MPs spoke in favour of the motion, which correctly characterises the Armenian Genocide, something the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade policy does not.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the absolute majority of votes in Sunday’s presidential election in Turkey.

The final results of the elections will be announced within ten days after the review of the appeals.

Istanbul Armenian MP Markar Esayan from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was again nominated by his party in Istanbul, and he once again won a seat in Sunday’s parliamentary election in Turkey.

Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party Garo Paylan won a seat as well.

Deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan has addressed co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus and member of the Congressional Caucus Tulsi Gabbard in connection with the reports that Azerbaijan will showcase US-made Bell 412 helicopters during the June 26 military parade.

“The information rises a lot of questions and concerns that I wanted to share with you. One my concerns is the origin of the abovementioned helicopters and how they were possessed by Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.

Earlier the Armenian National Committee of America has sent a letter to heads of armed services committees of the Senate and Congress in connection with media reports alleging that Azerbaijan will showcase US-made Bell 412 helicopters during the June 26 military parade.

The statue of the National Hero of Armenia, philanthropist Kirk Kerkorian has unveiled in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.

Owing to Kerkorian’s the Lincy Foundation, about 3,000 apartments were built for homeless families in Gyumri.