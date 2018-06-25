EU imposes sanctions against Venezuela

The European Union imposed a travel ban and ordered to freeze the assets of 11 senior Venezuelan officials, including new vice president Delcy Rodriguez.
The EU said these individuals are responsible for human rights violations and for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela, AP reports. The list also included the army commander and the chief military intelligence officer of Venezuela.
The EU states that these measures are designed to promote democratic solutions to the crisis, to encourage political stability and address the urgent needs of the Venezuelan people.