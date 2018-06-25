News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 25
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Show news feed
Putin congratulates Erdogan
Putin congratulates Erdogan
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in Turkey’s presidential elections.

The President of Russia said the results of the vote fully confirm Erdogan’s political weight and the wide support of the policy pursued under his leadership to address the urgent social and economic challenges facing Turkey and to strengthen the country's foreign policy positions.

Vladimir Putin noted with satisfaction the progressive development of Russian-Turkish partner relations that have confidently reached a strategic level in certain areas. The Russian President reaffirmed his readiness to continue the substantive dialogue and close cooperation on the bilateral, regional and international agenda, stressing that this undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and Turkey, and the goals of ensuring peace, stability and security on the Eurasian continent.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news