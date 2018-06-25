Putin congratulates Erdogan

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in Turkey’s presidential elections.
The President of Russia said the results of the vote fully confirm Erdogan’s political weight and the wide support of the policy pursued under his leadership to address the urgent social and economic challenges facing Turkey and to strengthen the country's foreign policy positions.
Vladimir Putin noted with satisfaction the progressive development of Russian-Turkish partner relations that have confidently reached a strategic level in certain areas. The Russian President reaffirmed his readiness to continue the substantive dialogue and close cooperation on the bilateral, regional and international agenda, stressing that this undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and Turkey, and the goals of ensuring peace, stability and security on the Eurasian continent.