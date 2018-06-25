Armenian PM discusses creation of “one investment window”

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed government's assistance in implementing investment programs in Armenia during the meeting on Monday.

“From the very first day of the formation of the Government, we declared that investments in Armenia, including foreign ones, are of great importance to us. During this period, there was a lot of communication with investors, and they made a number of observations and voiced questions,” PM said.

He added that while talking to investors, an idea of considering consider the possibility of applying the principle of “one investment window” was discussed.

“An investor will have a specific address, where he will go to get assistance and make successful investments,” Pashinyan explained.

This potential office, according to him, should have the capacity and authority on behalf of and, instead of investors, to carry out a number of functions, including in relations with state agencies.

In this context, the activities of the Business Armenia Fund, the assistance provided by the fund to investors was considered. In this regard, the importance of simplifying tax administration and implementing reforms was also stressed.

The PM stressed that potential investors should offer ready-made investment programs and carry out post-investment support, which will help have concrete results.

Nikol Pashinyan instructed the responsible departments to continue discussions on the matter with Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and present clear proposals in the near future.